The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 18
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 18
Jessica Jones
Time: 3:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Leave Accident/Damage Attended Vehicle (M)
John Humphrey
Time: 2:53 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Promoting Prison Contraband (F)
Mohave County has been invited to join a nationwide effort to draw attention to pu…
In 1995, Mohave County leased more than 11 acres of property from the U.S. Bureau …
This news might put a bounce in your step. A trampoline park is coming to The Shop…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.