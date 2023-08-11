Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 10
Sandra Prozinski
Time: 10:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
August 11
Keith Radi
Time: 11:24 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Consuming in Public (M)
***
Anthony Dickinson
Time: 1:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
