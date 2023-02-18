The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 17
Feb. 17
Esteban Ozuna Vega
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated (F) and Hit and Run - Damaging Attended Vehicle (M)
Joshua Abell
Time: 10:09 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
