Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 4
Mariella Hart
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Glenn Costa
Time: 7:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Sexual Conduct with Minor (F)
***
Hailee Eldredge
Time: 8:36 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI/OUI (M)
***
Francisco Basulto
Time: 11:23 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Sonya Alemdar
Time: 11:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Ryan Hanes
Time: 11:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
August 5
Joseph Rodriguez
Time: 1:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
