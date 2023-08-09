Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 8
James Heald
Time: 5:47 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
August 9
Brittney Van Norden
Time: 2:31 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
