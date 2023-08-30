Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 29
Jarred Brown
Time: 9:37 a.m.
Charge(s): Forgery - Possession of Forged Instrument (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession for Sale (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Patrick Shannon
Time: 3:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Consuming in Public (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Andrea Westlake
Time: 5:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
August 30
Keith Radi
Time: 1:48 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
