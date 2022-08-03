The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 1
Aug. 1
Jonathon McCraw
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)x2 and Harassment (M)
Aug. 2
Steve Potter
Time: 1:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control of Property
Robert Perrone
Time: 7:47 p.m.
Charge(s): Burglary-Unlawful Entry (F)
Larry Stevens
Time: 7:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M)
