The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 4
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jonah Chiarle
Time: 9:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Structure (F) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
Charles Salas
Time: 9:14 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Prescription Drug - Possession/Use (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Elad Hadar
Time: 11:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit By 20/45 MPH (M)
April 5
Patrick Perry
Time: 2:12 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
