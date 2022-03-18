The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 17
Mycala Reed
Time: 3:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Artifice-Intent to Facilitate Shoplifting (F), Organized Retail Theft (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Failure to Appear (F).
Christopher Ward
Time: 5:44 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI Aggravated-Interlock Device (F)
Bradley Lott
Time: 6:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M) and Probation Violation (F)x2
Jodel Dunbar
Time: 7:34 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Kathrine Berkland
Time: 9:35 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
March 18
Marilyn Sutalo
Time: 12:55 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Samuel Marshall
Time: 1:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.