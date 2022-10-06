The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 5
Oct. 5
Thad Samuels
Time: 12:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)
April Sizemore
Time: 3:47 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Control of Property (F), Theft - Means of Transportation (F) and Fraudulent Schemes/Artifices (F)
Lynn Dove
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Charge(s): DUL (M) x3
Amber Nichols
Time:9:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
