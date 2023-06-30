Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 28
James De La Porte
Time: 9:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
June 29
David Ruiz
Time: 2:02 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
***
Brian Busto
Time: 10:40 a.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M), Sexual Conduct with Minor (F) and Obscene Materials - Furnishing to Minors (F)
***
Sydney Hurlock
Time: 4:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
William Slanina
Time: 4:20 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
***
Ronald Delarco
Time: 6:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Yard (M) and Criminal Damage - Tampering under $1000 (M)
***
Noe De Leon
Time: 8:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Racing/Exhibition of Speed (M), Assault - Resisting Arrest - Physical Force (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Pamela Friedel
Time: 10:11 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Jose Sanchez
Time: 10:14 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
***
Dawson Phipps-Seymour
Time: 10:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Weapon/Instrument (F), Carrying Deadly Weapon under 21 Years of Age (F) and Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
June 30
Diego Hurtado
Time: 4:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
***
John Bezdan
Time: 10:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a Parker woman on felony assault charges…
LAKE HAVASU CITY — A California man drowned Friday at Lake Havasu.
College Street Brewhouse hosted the Havasu Heat summer collegiate baseball team fo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.