The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 12
Aug. 12
Steven Rulf
Time: 8:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting (M) and Drug Paraphernalia (M)
Aug. 13
Vivian Esplana
Time: 12:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Leslie Jovel
Time: 12:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Jorge Barrios
Time: 12:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Daniel Villasenor
Time: 12:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
