The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 21
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 21
Julie Hinds
Time: 2:16 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
John Walther
Time: 6:19 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Hit And Run/Damaging Attended Vehicle (M)
April 22
Taylor Newman
Time: 1:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Amberlee Fisher
Time: 2:11 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
***
KINGMAN -- A boy removed from one home and placed in another ended up a sex offens…
KINGMAN – Hundreds of community members attended the vigil for two Lee Williams Hi…
PHOENIX — Arizona Reconsultation Committee was briefed Monday on the U.S. Bureau …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.