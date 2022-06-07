The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx

June 5

Elizabeth Figueroa

Time: 8:40 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

June 6

Lucas Faalilo

Time: 6:27 p.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)

Meagan Smith

Time: 1:25 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Jorge Munoz

Time: 2:39 a.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F) and Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)

Tyler Slaton

Time: 2:48 a.m.

Charge(s): Reckless Driving (M)

June 7

Davyn Gonzalez

Time: 12:56 a.m.

Charge(s): Theft-Control Property (M)

Tigran Surakhanov

Time: 1:18 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.