The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
June 5
Elizabeth Figueroa
Time: 8:40 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
June 6
Lucas Faalilo
Time: 6:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Meagan Smith
Time: 1:25 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jorge Munoz
Time: 2:39 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F) and Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Tyler Slaton
Time: 2:48 a.m.
Charge(s): Reckless Driving (M)
June 7
Davyn Gonzalez
Time: 12:56 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control Property (M)
Tigran Surakhanov
Time: 1:18 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
