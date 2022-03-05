The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

March 2

Lynn Shelter

Time: 9:07 p.m.

Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M) and Hit and Run- Damage Attended Vehicle (M)

Joshua Graham

Time: 10:23 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct-Language/Gesture (M) and Criminal Trespassing (M)

March 3

Nicholas Ferrara

Time: 3:35 a.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated Assault- Deadly Weapon (F)

Clinton Kilpatrick

Time: 6:02 p.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F)

Kristen Terrill

Time: 5:53 p.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Assault (M) and Failure to Comply (M)

March 4

Zandra Gibson

Time: 12:35 a.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) x2 and Child/Vulnerable Adult- Physical Abuse (F)

Bronson Ruddymarkarian

Time: 12:35 a.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) x2 and Child/Vulnerable Adult- Physical Abuse (F)

Jackson LeBouef

Time: 2:58 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

