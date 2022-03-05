The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 2
Lynn Shelter
Time: 9:07 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M) and Hit and Run- Damage Attended Vehicle (M)
Joshua Graham
Time: 10:23 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct-Language/Gesture (M) and Criminal Trespassing (M)
March 3
Nicholas Ferrara
Time: 3:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault- Deadly Weapon (F)
Clinton Kilpatrick
Time: 6:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F)
Kristen Terrill
Time: 5:53 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Assault (M) and Failure to Comply (M)
March 4
Zandra Gibson
Time: 12:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) x2 and Child/Vulnerable Adult- Physical Abuse (F)
Bronson Ruddymarkarian
Time: 12:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) x2 and Child/Vulnerable Adult- Physical Abuse (F)
Jackson LeBouef
Time: 2:58 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
