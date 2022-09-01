The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Aug. 31
Daniel Nelson
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Jennifer Biggerstaff
Time: 10:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)x2, Assault (M), Probation Violation (F)x4 and Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (M)
William Simpson
Time: 5:39 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Sept. 1
James Doull
Time: 3:07 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Failure to Stop/Police Command (M) and Speed-Exceed 85 mph (M)
