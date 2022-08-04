The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 3
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Aug. 3
Benjamin Farmer
Time: 6:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Matthew Johnson
Time: 10:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control of Property (M)
Casey Cassidy
Time: 11:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Incumbent Paul Gosar will be representing Mohave County once again as it transitio…
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Gover…
Celebrating her centennial birthday in April of this year is Lake Havasu City resi…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.