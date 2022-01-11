The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 10
Selah Sondrol
Time: 5:41 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (m)
Randy Kucin
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Fail to Comply- Court Order (M)
Juan Verduzco
Time: 7:53 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Eric Rawlings
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Chrispian Rawlings
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Robroy Williams
Time: 10:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M)x2 and Disorderly Conduct (M)
