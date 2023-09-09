Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
SEPT. 7
Stephen Steele
Time: 12:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Consuming in Public (M)
***
Sarena Bazan-Harness
Time: 11:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Structure (F) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
SEPT. 8
Cassidy Nelson
Time: 1:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Controlling Property (M), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Hannah Martin
Time: 3:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Peter Balas
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
SEPT. 9
Michael Cunningham
Time: 9:05 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Michelle Noriega
Time: 9:05 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft Credit Card - Control (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and DUI (M)
***
Matthew Upton
Time: 12:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Littering/Polluting - Dropping Under 300 Lbs (M) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
***
Danielle Orr
Time: 1:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Transporting and/or Selling (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession for Sale (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Derek Smith
Time: 1:25 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession for Sale (F), Narcotic Drug - Transporting and/or Selling (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Austin Meissner
Time: 1:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M), Narcotic Drug- Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F)
