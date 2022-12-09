The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 8
Dec. 8
Tanya Barnby
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F)
Dec. 9
Brian Bryant
Time: 1:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Stay Accident/Unattended Vehicle (M)
Joe Hein
Time: 10:34 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
