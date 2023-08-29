Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 26
Darrell Chavez
Time: 4:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing Over $1000 (F), DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F) and Hit and Run/Damaging Attended Vehicle (M)
***
Crystal Sanchez
Time: 7:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Language/Gesture (M)
***
Angela Ragsdale
Time: 7:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Threatening/Intimidating w/Injury - Damage to Property (M) and Obstructing Highway/Public Thoroughfare (M)
***
Nathaniel Estrada
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Anthony Sposato
Time: 10:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Control of Property (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Edgar Franz
Time: 11:50 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
August 27
Katherine Parker
Time: 12:07 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
***
Ashton Biffin
Time: 12:54 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M) and Speed - Excessive (M)
***
Justin Swinney
Time: 2:16 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
***
Javier Delapaz
Time: 02:46 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Jonah Chiarle
Time: 7:55 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Damian Tiner
Time: 4:47 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Demetri Kosta
Time: 10:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Daniel Henry
Time: 10:55 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
August 28
David Edwards
Time: 5:01 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
***
Thomas Ward
Time: 7:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
August 29
Michael Barnum
Time: 12:03 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Control of Property (M)
