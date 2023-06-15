Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 14
Jonah Chiarle
Time: 4:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
***
Eric Lance
Time: 6:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (F) and Organized Retail Theft - Merchandise (F)
***
Jerry Baptist
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Probation Violation (F)
June 15
Jennifer McComas
Time: 12:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (M)
***
Casey Jones
Time: 9:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F) and DUI (M)
***
Michelle Moser
Time: 10:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession for Sale (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Brian Martin
Time: 10:55 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Tana Numerick
Time: 1:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
