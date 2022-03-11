The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

March 10

Jenelle Oneil

Time: 12:30 a.m.

Charge(s): Theft - Control Property (M), Theft - Credit Card (F)

Crystal Batchelor

Time: 11:54 p.m.

Charge(s): Speed - Exceed Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)

Carolyn Bennett

Time: 5:03 p.m.

Charge(s): Obstructing Highway/Public Thoroughfare (M)

Elijah Gonzales

Time: 6:54 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

March 11

John Wensing

Time: 4:36 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Noise (M)

Gavin Underwood

Time: 2:08 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree/Property (M)

