The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 1
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 1
Justin Rulf
Time: 3:09 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Hugo Perez-Ayala
Time: 6:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
Michael Cabanillas
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Obtained by Misrepresentation (M)
Feb. 2
Harvey Vasquez
Time: 6:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding 85 MPH (M)
Nathen Hartman
Time: 2:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana/Paraphernalia (M)
Ashley Forbes
Time: 4:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice (F)
Michael Sommers
Time: 7:47 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding 85 MPH (M)
Sherrylynn Peralto
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Feb. 3
Randy Menighan
Time: 8:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Rules of Criminal Procedure - Failure to Appear (M) and Rule of Criminal Procedure - Failure to Comply (M)
Michael Fox
Time: 10:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Allen Peden
Time: 11:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Feb. 4
Jason Mathews
Time: 2:37 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
Corey Rochford
Time: 1:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
The head of what was once one of Lake Havasu City’s largest nonprofit organization…
PHOENIX — Republicans in the Arizona Senate are targeting “drag story hour’’ and o…
To help reduce traffic and save on fuel, the Lake Havasu City municipal government…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.