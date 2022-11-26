The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Nov. 22
Nov. 22
Raudel Arteaga
Time: 12:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Jeffrey Williams
Time: 7:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Wyatt Morris
Time: 11:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Nov. 23
Amber Pangborn
Time: 10:09 a.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice (F)
Tina Sousa
Time: 4:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M), Consequences of Nonpayment of Fines (M) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Brittney Vannorden
Time: 9:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (M), Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) and Original Charge Warrant - Other Jurisdiction (M)
Nov. 24
Priscilla Navarro
Time: 3:13 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Rebecca Catalano
Time: 6:05 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Nov. 25
Nicholas Ferrara
Time: 10:26 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Kenney Sikes
Time: 10:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
Nov. 26
Jeffrey Springfield
Time: 11:06 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Weapon/Instrument (F)
