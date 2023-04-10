The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 8
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 8
Zachery Garrett
Time: 4:08 p.m.
Charge(s): Parole Violation (F)
Jason Gerber
Time: 4:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x2
Grigor Kervanian
Time: 5:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Sydney Hurlock
Time: 5:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Tampering w/Physical Evidence - Destroying/Altering (F), Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x2
Jonathon Held
Time: 5:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Desmond Gonsalves
Time: 7:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
Christopher Banks
Time: 9:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit By 20/45 MPH (M)
Jose Frias-Cardenas
Time: 10:57 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
April 9
Nicholas Monroe
Time: 12:08 a.m.
Charge(s): Ignition Interlock - Operating Vehicle w/o Device (M)
Terry Taylor
Time: 5:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Officer (F), Assault - Resisting Arrest - Physical Force (F), Disorderly Conduct (M), Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M) x2
David Rupelt
Time: 7:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice (F)
What might have been a speeding ticket escalated to much more serious charges for …
A Lake Havasu City man appeared in Mohave Superior Court last week for a pre-trial…
Buster Johnson and Sonny Borrelli are on a collision course to possibly face one a…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.