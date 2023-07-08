Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 7
Nathan Street
Time: 3:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Arson of Structure/Property (F) and Reckless Burning (M)
***
Reid Stordahl
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Michelle Stark
Time: 8:16 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - Passenger under 15 (F)
***
Charles Davis
Time: 11:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Controlling Property (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
July 8
Diego Chavez
Time: 1:28 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2 and Liquor - Minor Driving after Drinking (M)
***
Justin Hanson
Time: 2:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Thomas Condon
Time: 10:12 a.m.
Charge(s): Trespassing (M)
PHOENIX — As early as Thursday, you should be able to walk in to your local pharma…
One Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy is continuing to receive recognition for…
KINGMAN — A wildfire broke out Tuesday evening north of Kingman, prompting evacuations and warnings from safety agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.