Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 19
Lesly Mendoza
Time: 3:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Fraudulent Schemes/Artifices (F), Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (F) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
***
Andrew Davidson
Time: 9:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (F)
***
Shane Fowler
Time: 10:27 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
August 20
Randy Louis
Time: 8:25 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Anthony Dickinson
Time: 1:14 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Jeffrey Williams
Time: 5:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Yard (M)
***
Thomas Ward
Time: 7:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Criminal Littering/Polluting - Dropping Under 300 Pounds (M)
***
Trenton Hankins
Time: 9:50 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
August 21
Markis Baptist
Time: 3:09 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Estrella Gonzalez
Time: 3:09 a.m.
Charge(s): False Report To Law Enforcement (M)
***
Reyna Baca
Time: 9:41 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
August 22
Alyssa Dreyer
Time: 11:24 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Stop/Notify in Accident with Unattended Vehicle (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
