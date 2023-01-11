Jan. 10
Jessica Hatch
Thank you for reading!
Jan. 10
Jessica Hatch
Time: 1:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Parole Violation (F)
Jessica Koryta
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft (F), Forgery (F), Fraudulent Schemes/Artifices (F) and Computer Tampering-access for Fraud (F)
***
Colton Delauter
Time: 7:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M), Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M) and Failure to Stop/Police Commands (M)
Michael Decker
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Jan. 11
Larry Stevens
Time: 7:55 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit in the case of a possible water transfer ag…
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Poli…
President Joe Biden has approved three bills that will improve access to water for three tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought. One settles water claims for the Hualapai Tribe, whose reservation borders a 100-mile stretch of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Another gives the Colorado River Indian Tribes based in Parker the ability to lease part of its Colorado River supply. The tribe has one of the largest and most secure allocations of river water anywhere in the basin. The third measure amends a water settlement for the White Mountain Apache Tribe in eastern Arizona, authorizing additional federal funding for a rural water system and dam, and extends the timelines to complete the projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.