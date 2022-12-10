The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 9
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 9
Joseph Vignoni
Time: 6:02 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3, Failure to Notify/Striking Fixture (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
Veronica Gomez
Time: 7:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Ladawn Ross
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
Ashley Brown
Time: 9:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Consequences of Nonpayment of Fines (M)
Vincent Taylor
Time: 10:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Dec. 10
David Beyer
Time: 12:20 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
Island residents packed Lake Havasu City’s council chambers for a marathon Plannin…
The date of Dec. 7, 1941 made history with the unsuspecting attack on Pearl Harbor…
The Mohave County Fairgrounds suffered from years of disrepair until earlier this …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.