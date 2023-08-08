Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 5
Queenodessa Coleman
Time: 10:10 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Charlene Stocking
Time: 6:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and DUI (M)
***
Abelardo Cruz
Time: 11:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Jami Larson
Time: 11:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing Over $1000 (F), DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
August 6
Marlen Nieblas
Time: 12:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Martha Deiro
Time: 1:24 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Angel Rodriguez
Time: 3:14 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding 85 MPH (M)
***
Georgia Bartylla-Bernard
Time: 8:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
***
Michael Decker
Time: 8:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Jacob McFarlin
Time: 11:17 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), False Report to Law Enforcement (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Celestina Perez
Time: 11:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Unlawful Failure to Return Rented Property (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F)
August 7
Linda Fisher
Time: 12:19 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Arthur Mohr
Time: 2:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Briana Tinnell
Time: 6:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F)
***
Loni Nevarez
Time: 10:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Taking Identity of Another (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
August 8
Keith Radi
Time: 7:56 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
***
Alvin Mask Jr.
Time: 2:17 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
