The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 23
June 23
Ritesh Patel
Time: 7:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Structure (F)
***
Jacob Collins
Time: 8:50 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
John Branch
Time: 10:14 p.m.
Charge(s): Obstructing Highway/Public Thoroughfare (M)
***
Dillon Harbour
Time: 11:21 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
June 24
Anthony Leyva
Time: 2:07 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Karissa Anderson
Time: 4:04 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Nelson Molina
Time: 7:41 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x3
***
Brooke Bilbrey
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Burglary in the Third Degree - Unlawful Entry (F) and Organized Retail Theft - Artifice (F)
***
Jordan Hawkins-Leif
Time: 9:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F) and DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
June 25
Gavin Chiavetta
Time: 1:09 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Deegan Montalbano
Time: 1:09 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
