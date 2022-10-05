The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 3
Oct. 3
Dennis Hamilton
Time: 3:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Joseph Darshay
Time: 4:03 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Richard Anderson
Time: 4:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)
Raymond Lucero
Time: 4:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)
Amber Nichols
Time: 7:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Obstruction-Refuse True Name (M), Failure to Appear (M) and Failure to Comply (M)
Oct. 4
Mark Whitaker
Time: 12:54 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
