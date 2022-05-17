The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

May 14

Fifita Cobb

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI/OUI (M)

Tiffany Douglas

Time: 5:38 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting – Removal of Goods (M)

Steven Snyder

Time: 7:37 p.m.

Charge(s): Organized Retail Theft – Merchandise (F) and Failure to Appear – Written Promise (M)

Jose Baltodano

Time: 9:04 p.m.

Charge(s): Speed – Exceed Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)

Stephen Brown

Time: 10:21 p.m.

Charge(s): Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree/Property (M)

May 15

Victor Larson

Time: 7:10 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)

Jose Berrelleza Vazquez

Time: 9:28 p.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (F)

May 17

Joseph Charlebois

Time: 2:52 a.m.

Charge(s): Alcohol Prohibited (M), Inside City Park after Hours (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)

Kristi Coker

Time: 5:50 a.m.

Charge(s): Theft – Means of Transportation (F)

Garrett Mayo

Time: 9:22 a.m.

Charge(s): Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F) and Assault – Resisting Arrest/Passive Resistance (M)

