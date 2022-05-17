The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 14
Fifita Cobb
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI/OUI (M)
Tiffany Douglas
Time: 5:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting – Removal of Goods (M)
Steven Snyder
Time: 7:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Organized Retail Theft – Merchandise (F) and Failure to Appear – Written Promise (M)
Jose Baltodano
Time: 9:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed – Exceed Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
Stephen Brown
Time: 10:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree/Property (M)
May 15
Victor Larson
Time: 7:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Jose Berrelleza Vazquez
Time: 9:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (F)
May 17
Joseph Charlebois
Time: 2:52 a.m.
Charge(s): Alcohol Prohibited (M), Inside City Park after Hours (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Kristi Coker
Time: 5:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft – Means of Transportation (F)
Garrett Mayo
Time: 9:22 a.m.
Charge(s): Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F) and Assault – Resisting Arrest/Passive Resistance (M)
