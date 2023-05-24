Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 23
Michelle Sherrill
Time: 2:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Officer (F)
***
Cheri Miller
Time: 7:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
May 24
Ingrid Martinez
Time: 2:03 a.m.
Charge(s): Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree (F)
***
Angela Pye
Time: 5:38 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Jamie Lewis
Time: 12:23 p.m.
Charge(s): Sexual Conduct with Minor (F) and Luring Minor for Sexual Exploitation (F)
