Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 13
Raymond Warner
Time: 12:37 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
July 14
Ashley Whitaker
Time: 3:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Escape in the Third Degree (F) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Travis Page
Time: 7:07 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Malaki Seidel
Time: 9:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - False Identification by Minor (M), Liquor - Minor - False Identification to Enter (M) and Liquor - Under 21 Any Liquor in Body (M)
July 15
Casey Cassidy
Time: 12:24 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
***
Dawson Emfinger
Time: 2:22 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Mark Foster
Time: 2:22 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Larry Knibb
Time: 2:22 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Caeleb Olson
Time: 2:22 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Skylar Pines
Time: 2:22 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Abdelmuti Zatar
Time: 2:17 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
***
Leander Fisher
Time: 3:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
***
Ronald Jones
Time: 4:10 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Sex Offender Failure to Confirm Identification (F)
***
Iysas Juarez
Time: 4:28 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor - Minor Driving after Drinking (M)
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Poli…
MOHAVE COUNTY – Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leroy “Rod” Albright has been presented a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council (APAAC). Albright and other top prosecutors around the state were feted for their professional excellence during the June 29 annual Prosecutor’s Conference in Phoenix.
Like his father before him, Lake Havasu City native Nathan Adler has continuously …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.