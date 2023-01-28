The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 26
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 26
Stephanie Bykowski
Time: 12:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Korey Spearin
Time: 8:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding 85 MPH (M)
Jan. 27
Jason Gerber
Time: 12:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Joe Hein
Time: 10:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Jan. 28
Wyatt Morris
Time: 12:04 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Preston Fries
Time: 2:14 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Raymond Heredia
Time: 2:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Justin Crist
Time: 10:52 a.m.
Charge(s): Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (F) x2
A former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy is now scheduled to stand trial in June, a…
State lawmakers took the first steps Wednesday to honoring assassinated reporter D…
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Poli…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.