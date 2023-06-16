Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 15
Ricky Ward
Time: 3:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Thomas Myers
Time: 10:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
