The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 6
March 6
Anthony Davis
Time: 3:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control of Stolen Property (F) and Knowingly Display False License Plate (M)
Dustin Villeponteaux
Time: 6:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F)
March 7
Kyle Garrison
Time: 3:58 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing-Residential Structure (F)
