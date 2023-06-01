Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 31
Donald Hollman
Time: 1:18 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked For DUI (F)
***
Luma Racco
Time: 6:55 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree (M)
***
Lori O`Howell
Time: 1:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Tampering w/Physical Evidence - Destroying/Altering (F)
***
William Soderberg
Time: 6:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Notify/Accident/Unattended Vehicle (M)
***
Joseph Henderson
Time: 7:44 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4 and Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
***
Stephen Steele
Time: 8:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Noise (M)
