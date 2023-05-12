Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 11
Kevin Allen
Time: 3:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive From Justice (F)
Christopher Knight
Time: 4:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Threatening/Intimidating w/Injury/Damage to Property (F) and Harassment - By Communication (M)
William Waldrep
Time: 4:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Derek Azevedo
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggressive Animals - Vicious (M)
