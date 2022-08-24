The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Aug. 22
Jonathan Westergaard
Time: 1:15 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Paul Pitkin
Time: 6:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft (M)
Katherine Arrasmith
Time: 10:50 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Aug. 23
Alyssa Payne
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Courtney Aarons
Time: 12:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Possession of Open Container in Vehicle (M) and Nonpayment of Fines (M)
Aug. 24
Fausto Parra
Time: 9:25 a.m.
Charge(s): Nonpayment of Fines (M)
