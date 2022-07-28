The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
July 27
Dominic Bailey
Time: 7:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control Lost Property (M), Prescription Drug-Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and DUI (M)
