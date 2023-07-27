Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Arrests
July 26
Kierre Kelley
Time: 6:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (F)
***
Cody McPhail
Time: 6:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
July 27
Marissa Hoffmann
Time: 12:02 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M) and Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
***
Jeremy Sargent
Time: 12:26 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M) and Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
