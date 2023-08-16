Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 15
Gage Bozarth
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Possession/Use of Drugs - Drug-Free Zone (M), Liquor - Consuming in Public (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree (M)
August 16
Nikolaus Dobar
Time: 2:29 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
