The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 21
Jan. 21
Howard Faulkner
Time: 11:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Jan. 22
Sierra Watkins
Time: 10:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Jan. 23
Connor Lovell
Time: 11:55 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft (F) and Traffic Stolen Property (F)
Gloria Gonzales
Time: 12:13 a.m.
Charge(s): False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
Eric Nilian
Time: 2:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Brandon Secrist
Time: 11:17 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jan. 24
John Kovach
Time: 1:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Troy Gilbert
Time: 4:41 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)x2 and Failure to Comply (M)
Brandon Secrist
Time: 10:04 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
