The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 12
Dejavon Valenzuela
Time: 12:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing Over $1000 (F), DUI (M) x4 and Criminal Damage Under $1000 (M)
Roberto Valenzuela
Time: 4:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
Demarco Peterson
Time: 4:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Control Property (M)
