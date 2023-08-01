Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 31
Haley Bleakley
Time: 5:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Burglary in the Second Degree (F)
Richard Carlson
Time: 7:39 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Larry Stevens
Time: 7:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Assault - Threatening - Intimidating w/Injury - Damage to Property (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
