The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 30
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 30
Shane Moss
Time: 6:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit By 20/45 MPH (M)
Robert Galaviz
Time: 10:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit By 20/45 MPH (M)
David Casey
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Probation Violation (F) x2
Richard Allison
Time: 11:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Assault - Touched to Injure (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Troy Clegg
Time: 11:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
March 31
Tiffany Kessler
Time: 1:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
The Clothes Closet will be hosting its bi-annual Care Fair that offers a variety o…
Two Golden Valley residents were arrested this week after a local school district …
The Lake Havasu City Council will talk about ways it could potentially make better…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.