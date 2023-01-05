The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 4
Jan. 4
Stuart Rice
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jan. 5
Mason Kutter
Time: 5:37 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession for Sale (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
Drew Facciuto
Time: 5:37 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession for Sale (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Joseph Souza
Time: 2:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
